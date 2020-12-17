National Book Council head apologises for comments after resignation call is withdrawn

The executive chairperson of the National Book Council Mark Camilleri has apologised for his language after calls for his resignation were withdrawn.

Taking to social media, Camilleri said he had spoken to education minister Justyne Caruana on Thursday morning, and “apologised for embarrassing her" with his "foul language” and that she had withdrew the call for his resignation.

Camilleri also said a national congress he called for writers will be postponed. “However I still intend to open the call for the head of the Book Council unto the Congress because this issue needs to be settled once and for all,” he said.

Earlier Camilleri said he would convene a national congress of writers and publishers for an immediate election for the position of CEO of the National Book Council.

Camilleri currently occupies the post of executive chairperson of the National Book Council and has has refused a request to resign by the Education Ministry’s permanent secretary Frank Fabri.

It was the latest development in a saga that started yesterday when Camilleri was asked to step down after he published a caustic exchange with a member of the Yorgen Fenech defence team over his views on the public inquiry into the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Camilleri said he would not resign, but would call a congress – the second of its kind – to elect a CEO to the book council.

“I believe that authors and publishers have a right to decide who is good enough to direct their interests, so I am asking you to vote in Congress officially. I also invite those who think they have the competence to lead the Council to come forward and cast their nomination,” Camilleri said.

He gave clear intention that he would contest the election.

However, such a move is not sanctioned at law and government will have no obligation to respect the outcome.

