New ferry service to Sicily next summer

A new fast ferry service to Sicily operated by Maltese company Ponte Ferries will start running in summer 2021 offering commuters and hauliers a link between Valletta and Augusta.

The service will start operating with a 96-metre passenger, vehicle and cargo-carrying, high-speed craft. The ferry will operate daily between Malta and the port of Augusta, which is 30 minutes away from Catania.

This new service will offer competition on the Malta-Sicily route, which is currently serviced by Virtu Ferries.

Ponte Ferries is a joint venture between Magro Brothers, the Zammit Tabona family and investors Mario Muscat and Fabio Muscat.

“Ponte Ferries promises to bring the much-needed choice and competition with the entry of a second operator in the market,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The craft will be able to shuttle more than 717 passengers between Malta and Augusta and has the flexibility to carry 245 cars, or 15 road freight trailers plus 180 cars.

The operator said the trip between Malta and Augusta will offer clients a new opportunity to explore areas closer to Catania, Taormina and Syracuse with a reduction in transit time due to the close proximity of the autostrada which would give clients quicker and easier access to these areas.

The company said that HSC Artemis will sail into the Grand Habrour, where it will undergo internal upgrades to equip the vessel with the latest technologies and amenities. The ferry will also feature a club class lounge, among many other services.

The craft, which is fully classed and compliant with all international safety and navigation regulations, and registered under the Maltese flag – will be ready for the new ferry service operation between Malta and Sicily by summer 2021, the company said.

The vessel was operating in the Canary Islands and has recently been overhauled and refitted by a leading ferry operator in Spain that specialises in inter-island routes aboard high-speed vessels.

“We are thrilled and determined to offer a choice for hauliers and visitors to Sicily. We have researched the market for a few years now, and know that this is what people want,” a Ponte Ferries spokesperson said.

“We believe there is space for another player in this market segment and we look forward to launch our new, customer-focused approach, matched with a user-friendly ticketing system in the coming months,” the spokesperson said, adding that Ponte Ferries has been in talks with the Valletta Cruise Port and Port of Augusta authorities for at least two years.