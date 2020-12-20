COVID-19 Update | Three more dead as 93 new cases registered overnight

Malta has registered 93 new cases and 97 new recoveries overnight, health authorities have confirmed.

While today's cases are still being investigated, details on yesterday's cases show that 15 patients were family members of previously known cases.

Three cases were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were direct contacts with other positive cases, while another three were present at social gatherings with other positive cases.

Since the start of the outbreak Malta has registered 11,714 cases of COVID-19, with 9,978 total recoveries and 190 deaths.

Three more dead

The Health Ministry has confirmed that three more people have died while positive for COVID-19.

The first case was an 86-year-old woman, who tested positive on December 8, died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second victim was a 69-year-old man who tested positive on December 1. He died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long-Term Care Facility.

In the last case, an 87-year-old woman tested positive on December 15, and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims, and appeal to the public to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures even during the festive period.