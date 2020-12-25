menu

15-year-old girl reported missing

nicole_meilak
25 December 2020, 11:44am
by Nicole Meilak
Luana Borg, pictured above, was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black jacket. (Photo: Malta Police Force)
15-year-old girl Luana Borg has been reported missing to the police.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black jacket, while holding a black backpack.

Police said that she wears a burqa to avoid being recognised.

The same girl had gone missing for three weeks last July, but had been found in good health.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is advised to contact the police, even confidentially, at Police General Headquarters or by calling 21 224001 or the 119 crime stop line.

