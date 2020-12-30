COVID-19 UK variant registered in Malta, Health Minister announces

Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced that the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom has been registered in Malta.

In a tweet, Fearne said the cases have been isolated, and their contacts quarantined.

He called on people to stay vigilant, responsible and safe.

Malta has recently restricted flights between Malta and the United Kingdom. Non-Maltese nationals and non-residence permit holders will only be able to come to Malta if they are travelling for essential reasons and only after obtaining authorisation from the Public Health Superintendent in Malta prior to boarding.

Residents of Malta are allowed to return but everybody will have to undergo testing on arrival and be subjected to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

Several countries decided to ban planes and trains from entering their territory after the British government said they had discovered a new variant of the coronavirus that is believed to be as much as 70% more infectious.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci will be delivering a press briefing at 12:30pm.

PN COVID action team reacts

Government should ensure responsibility in the observation of COVID-19 regulation, the Nationalist Party’s COVID action team.

Reacting to news about the variant, it said the opposition will continue to ensure security in measures being enacted.

“Public health should be the absolute priority, and the protection of vulnerable people and elderly persons needs to be ensured,” it said.

It also said the variant will bring about more challenges in the management of the pandemic in the country.