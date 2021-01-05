Decision to fail B.Com students under review

Updated at 2:39pm with ASCS statement

A decision taken by the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy to fail B.Com students in a university progress test is currently under review, a university spokesperson confirmed.

Following consultation with the Registrar’s Office, the decision taken by the FEMA disciplinary board is currently being reviewed following widespread backlash.

Student organisation ASCS confirmed the above, saying that another FEMA disciplinary board has already been reappointed to reevaluate the decision taken.

This board will be chaired by the Dean alongside two other members.

An Update on the 𝐄𝐌𝐀𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟖 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. ASCS has been in contact with the Dean of the Faculty of Economics,...

Yesterday the faculty circulated an email to students enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce degree informing them that they will be receiving a zero in a progress test for study-unit EMA1008.

The faculty stated in the email that they have sufficient evidence of cheating during two progress tests - more specifically, 43 screenshots from a Facebook messenger chats showing students discussing the test.

FEMA said that students will have the opportunity to be re-assessed for Progress Test 1, but will not be eligible to a mark higher than the minimum threshold.

KSU and ASCS condemned the cheating scandal, but raised concerns over the blanket decision to fail all students without a fear hearing.

