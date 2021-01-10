Give health students the COVID-19 vaccine, association tells government

The Malta Health Students’ Association has called on government to give health students the jab along with other front-liners in the field.

The MHSA highlighted students’ vital contribution to the health sector during the pandemic.

“Students stepped up their responsibility by working in swabbing hubs and by working as trainees in state hospitals. Moreover, students repeatedly have had to leave home, and quarantine themselves for the sake of family members especially if they live with vulnerable people,” it said.

Students have also contracted COVID-19 due to being exposed to positive patients, the MHSA remarked.

The association said it would be an “outright shame” to neglect students, who are often seen as an “asset when workforces fall short of staff.”

Our students cannot be left forgotten when they are being exposed to the same risks as any other front liner during these times,” the association said.