COVID-19: 121 new cases, one death registered

121 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 2,594, after one death was registered. The total number of deaths stands at 235.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 14•01•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, January 14, 2021

127 new recoveries were also registered, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 12,250.

Total cases stand 15,079.

3,512 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 557,184.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases 42 cases were family members of previously known cases, 11 cases were contacts of positive work colleagues, nine cases were from direct contact with other positive cases and 12 were from social gatherings.

One death announced on Thursday

The death was a 65-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 29 December and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.