menu

COVID-19: 121 new cases, one death registered

COVID-19 update for 14 January | 1 death • 121 new cases, 127 recoveries • 2,594 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,512 • One death registered for a total of 235

karl_azzopardi
14 January 2021, 12:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi

121 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has announced. 

Active cases stand at 2,594, after one death was registered. The total number of deaths stands at 235. 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 14•01•2021 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, January 14, 2021

127 new recoveries were also registered, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to 12,250. 

Total cases stand 15,079. 

3,512 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 557,184. 

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases 42 cases were family members of previously known cases, 11 cases were contacts of positive work colleagues, nine cases were from direct contact with other positive cases and 12 were from social gatherings. 

One death announced on Thursday 

The death was a 65-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 29 December and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital. 

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Consumers’ Association hits out at HSBC €5 fee for banking services
National

Consumers’ Association hits out at HSBC €5 fee for banking services
Laura Calleja
Doctors suspend industrial action after government agrees to reinstate Kenneth Grech on COVID team
National

Doctors suspend industrial action after government agrees to reinstate Kenneth Grech on COVID team
Nicole Meilak
COVID-19: 121 new cases, one death registered
National

COVID-19: 121 new cases, one death registered
Karl Azzopardi
Union forum calls for MCESD meeting to discuss removal of consultant from COVID response team
National

Union forum calls for MCESD meeting to discuss removal of consultant from COVID response team
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.