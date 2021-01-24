menu

COVID: Catering association says calls for weekend curfew ‘unjust’

The Association of Catering Establishments says authorities should not impose curfew, but increase regulation on private gatherings

karl_azzopardi
24 January 2021, 12:16pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The Association of Catering Establishments has criticised calls for a weekend curfew, stating regulation should be increased at households and private gatherings.

Last week the Medical Association of Malta said a 9 pm curfew should be imposed between Friday and Sunday for at least two weeks. Their calls came following a warning that Mater Dei Hospital may soon reach a “breakpoint”.

The association said there has been no scientific evidence that the increase in COVID-19 cases is related to catering establishments.

“It is unjust to call for measures that will further impinge on the operation of Catering Establishments and their livelihood,” the association said.

ACE said it is common knowledge that various gatherings are occurring in private residences and in hired accommodation places, “even more so in the island of Gozo.”

In this respect, if the Health Authorities feel the need of further measures one should regulate visits in households by persons not habitually residing there and the gatherings in hired apartments or other accommodation places for the organisation of private gatherings of persons not habitually living together.

The catering association encouraged members to continue observing protocols, while calling on health authorities to step up education campaigns on mitigation measures.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Miriam Pace magisterial inquiry: Magistrate highlights clear negligence by project’s architects and developer
National

Miriam Pace magisterial inquiry: Magistrate highlights clear negligence by project’s architects and developer
Karl Azzopardi
Francis Zammit Dimech wants to stay on as PN secretary general
National

Francis Zammit Dimech wants to stay on as PN secretary general
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] PN leader calls out 'partisan' use of national broadcaster by government
National

[WATCH] PN leader calls out 'partisan' use of national broadcaster by government
Karl Azzopardi
COVID: 116 new cases, one death registered on Sunday
National

COVID: 116 new cases, one death registered on Sunday
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.