COVID-19: Three deaths, 193 new cases and 148 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 27 January | 3 deaths for a total 258 • 193 new cases, 148 recoveries • 2,682 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,323 • Total vaccine doses administered till Tuesday 22,371 • Second doses 1,694

kurt_sansone
27 January 2021, 12:45pm
by Kurt Sansone
Active cases of COVID-19 are now 2,682 (File photo)

Three deaths from COVID-19 were registered overnight, bringing the death toll to 258 since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

The health authorities recorded 193 new cases of coronavirus and 148 recoveries. There are 2,682 active cases of COVID-19.

The deaths involved two men aged 83 and 68 respectively, who died at Mater Dei Hospital, and an 86-year-old woman who died at the Good Samaritan Hospital.

The positive cases account for 5.8% of all swab tests carried out in the previous 24 hours.

Since March 2020, Malta registered 17,192 cases of COVID-19, including 258 deaths.

