Robert Vella appointed Lands Authority CEO

Robert Vella has been appointed as the new Lands Authority Chief Executive Officer, the economy ministry has announced.

Former CEO James Piscopo did not seek an extension of his contract, in a move that came after reports of allegations of a €600,000 offshore account which were made to police by former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

The allegations by Joseph Muscat’s former right-hand man were denied by Piscopo, who said he had no link to the alleged funds at the Jersey-based Fairbairn Private Bank.

Vella’s appointment comes after a public call issued at the end of 2020.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the Lands Authority will now pave the way for identifying means to ensure its efficiency, diminish unnecessary bureaucratic procedures, and better serve the public.

“Whilst building upon the significant work done over the past years, the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer also signals the Lands Authority’s new phase of a more consumer-centric approach which will make it easier for the public to access the services of the authority while increasing efficiency,” Schembri said.

Robert Vella was involved in key capital projects in the country, as well as occupying various roles within the Planning Authority.

He was also stationed in the UK as part of an overseas work placement in the Southampton City Council Planning Department. He graduated in Land Administration (Planning) from the University of Malta, followed by a B.Sc in Environmental Planning (Urban Regeneration) from the Birmingham City University.

He is also a long-standing member of the Union Professjonijisti Awtorità tal-Ippjanar, having served for a period of seven years as a member of the Executive Committee.