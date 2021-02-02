GWU seeks compensation for SVPR workers asked to take mandatory swab tests on off days

Mandatory COVID-19 swab tests on workers at St Vincent de Paul elderly residence should not be done on off days unless employees are compensated, the GWU said.

The union said its members were being asked to take the regular swab tests on their day of rest.

Workers in the medical field are subjected to regular swab tests to protect patients, themselves and their families.

But the union said on Tuesday, workers were entitled to enjoy their rest time at a time of increased stress induced by the pandemic.

“The GWU stresses that these workers should take the test during their working hours or otherwise be compensated if they are called to take a swab test outside their working hours,” the union said.

It warned that it would take action to protect members’ rights if no agreement is reached on the matter.