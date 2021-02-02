menu

GWU seeks compensation for SVPR workers asked to take mandatory swab tests on off days

The GWU wants mandatory coronavirus swab tests for workers at St Vincent de Paul to be done during working hours or be accompanied with compensation if done on off days

kurt_sansone
2 February 2021, 3:22pm
by Kurt Sansone
The GWU said its members at St Vincent de Paul residence were being asked to take mandatory COVID-19 tests on their off days
The GWU said its members at St Vincent de Paul residence were being asked to take mandatory COVID-19 tests on their off days

Mandatory COVID-19 swab tests on workers at St Vincent de Paul elderly residence should not be done on off days unless employees are compensated, the GWU said.

The union said its members were being asked to take the regular swab tests on their day of rest.

Workers in the medical field are subjected to regular swab tests to protect patients, themselves and their families.

But the union said on Tuesday, workers were entitled to enjoy their rest time at a time of increased stress induced by the pandemic.

“The GWU stresses that these workers should take the test during their working hours or otherwise be compensated if they are called to take a swab test outside their working hours,” the union said.

It warned that it would take action to protect members’ rights if no agreement is reached on the matter.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
PBS ordered to pay former CEO John Bundy more than €226,000 in compensation
National

PBS ordered to pay former CEO John Bundy more than €226,000 in compensation
Kurt Sansone
GWU seeks compensation for SVPR workers asked to take mandatory swab tests on off days
National

GWU seeks compensation for SVPR workers asked to take mandatory swab tests on off days
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Hibs stadium to serve as drone test site
National

[WATCH] Hibs stadium to serve as drone test site
Nicole Meilak
Robert Vella appointed Lands Authority CEO
National

Robert Vella appointed Lands Authority CEO
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.