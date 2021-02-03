menu

COVID-19: Three deaths and 138 new cases

COVID-19 update for 3 February | 3 deaths • 138 new cases, 190 recoveries • 2,610 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,973 • Vaccine doses administered till Tuesday 30,252

3 February 2021, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja
138 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.  

190 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,610.

30,252 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which 4,891 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 15,423 while total cases registered stand at 18,306.

Three more persons died while infected with COVID-19 in the last 24-hours. Two were men aged 68 and 84, both of which died at Mater Dei Hospital. The third death was a 90-year-old woman who died at Karin Grech Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 273.

2,973 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 621,426.

