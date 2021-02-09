menu

Vehicles on the road hit 400,000 mark

New data released by the National Statistics Office shows that by September 2020, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 56 cars per day

kurt_sansone
9 February 2021, 11:58am
by Kurt Sansone
The total licensed vehicle stock stood at 400,586
Malta had just over 400,000 licensed vehicles by the end of September last year of which 77% were passenger cars, figures out today show.

The data released by the National Statistics Office shows that car sales bounced back in the third quarter of 2020 after experiencing a slump in the previous three months.

By September, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 56 cars per day.

The number of newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road in the third quarter was 5,160, of which 68% were passenger cars.

Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 2,329 or 45% of the total, whereas newly licensed second-hand cars totalled 2,831 or 55%.

Petrol engines remained the most popular, making up 59% of the vehicle stock on the road. Electric and hybrid motor vehicles accounted for just over 1%.

Some key numbers

• Private passenger cars: 295,752

• Leased passenger cars: 8,437

• Motorcycles/e-bicycle: 30,706

• Commercial vehicles: 55,460

• Route buses: 448

• Coach and private bus: 321

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
