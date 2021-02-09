Vehicles on the road hit 400,000 mark
New data released by the National Statistics Office shows that by September 2020, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 56 cars per day
Malta had just over 400,000 licensed vehicles by the end of September last year of which 77% were passenger cars, figures out today show.
The data released by the National Statistics Office shows that car sales bounced back in the third quarter of 2020 after experiencing a slump in the previous three months.
By September, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 56 cars per day.
The number of newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road in the third quarter was 5,160, of which 68% were passenger cars.
Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 2,329 or 45% of the total, whereas newly licensed second-hand cars totalled 2,831 or 55%.
Petrol engines remained the most popular, making up 59% of the vehicle stock on the road. Electric and hybrid motor vehicles accounted for just over 1%.
Some key numbers
• Private passenger cars: 295,752
• Leased passenger cars: 8,437
• Motorcycles/e-bicycle: 30,706
• Commercial vehicles: 55,460
• Route buses: 448
• Coach and private bus: 321