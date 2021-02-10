Infrastructure Malta installs Marsa-Qormi footbridge

Infrastructure Malta has installed two 40-tonne arch steel footbridges which will connect Dicembru Tlettax Road with the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass, in Santa Venera.

The steel superstructures will form a 53-metre segregated pedestrian and cycling crossing over It-Tigrija Road. The investment will cost €1.4 million.

The bridges were placed against two abutment towers situated on the sides of the four-lane arterial road.

The agency had launched the first phase of this project, including the construction of the two towers supporting the steel footbridge over It-Tigrija Road, three months ago.

The second phase is set to be completed by the end of the year and will include the construction of a second bridge to replace an existing zebra crossing at the one-lane off-slip.

Presently, there is no form of safety crossing, leaving people in high risk of injury and no choice but to cross five lanes of traffic; going over steel crash barriers and crossing a high-speed section of the road.

Back in 2020, IM invested €5.9 million to construct three new bridges for cyclists and pedestrians at Blata l-Bajda, Luqa and Paola. Currently, work on two footbridges from the Marsa Junction Project is nearing completion.

A few weeks ago, the agency opened a new subway underneath Tal-Barrani Road, with similar projects planned for alternative means of transport in Floriana, Msida and Mriehel.

This multi-million investment is contributing to improve pedestrian, public transport and cycling access between different localities and areas around the new bridges and subways, ensuring safety and enhancing commute experience, the agency said.