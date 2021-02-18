COVID-19: 163 new cases as deaths surpass 300

163 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

156 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,429.

57,683 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 18,536 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 17,679 while total cases registered stand at 20,409.

Three deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The men were 82,78 and 81, all died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 301.

3,209 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 665,335.