COVID-19: Two deaths and 192 new cases

192 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

71,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 22,501 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 18,905, while total cases registered stand at 21,724.

There are currently 2,508 active COVID-19 cases.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The first death was an 83-year-old woman at Mater Dei Hospital. The second was a 30-year-old woman at St Thomas Hospital, who was a resident at Dar tal-Providenza.

The total number of deaths is 311.

3,743 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 687,974.