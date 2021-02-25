menu

COVID-19: Two deaths and 192 new cases

COVID-19 update for 25 February | 2 deaths • 192 new cases • 185 recoveries • 2,508 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,743  • Vaccine doses administered till Wednesday 71,562

laura_calleja
25 February 2021, 12:50pm
by Laura Calleja
192 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday
192 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday

192 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

71,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 22,501 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 18,905, while total cases registered stand at 21,724.

There are currently 2,508 active COVID-19 cases.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The first death was an 83-year-old woman at Mater Dei Hospital. The second was a 30-year-old woman at St Thomas Hospital, who was a resident at Dar tal-Providenza.

The total number of deaths is 311. 

3,743 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 687,974.

More in National
Dar tal-Providenza resident becomes Malta's youngest COVID victim at 30 years old
National

Dar tal-Providenza resident becomes Malta's youngest COVID victim at 30 years old
Nicole Meilak
COVID-19: Two deaths and 192 new cases
National

COVID-19: Two deaths and 192 new cases
Laura Calleja
Police officer injured seriously in Birkirkara traffic accident
National

Police officer injured seriously in Birkirkara traffic accident
Jonas Simbeye
[WATCH] Prime Minister says police task force probing Caruana Galizia murder will continue to function
National

[WATCH] Prime Minister says police task force probing Caruana Galizia murder will continue to function
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.