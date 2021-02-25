COVID-19: Two deaths and 192 new cases
192 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
71,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 22,501 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 18,905, while total cases registered stand at 21,724.
There are currently 2,508 active COVID-19 cases.
Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The first death was an 83-year-old woman at Mater Dei Hospital. The second was a 30-year-old woman at St Thomas Hospital, who was a resident at Dar tal-Providenza.
The total number of deaths is 311.
3,743 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 687,974.