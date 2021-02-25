Dar tal-Providenza resident becomes Malta's youngest COVID victim at 30 years old

A 30-year-old woman has become Malta's youngest COVID-19 victim, having passed away today at St Thomas Hospital.

The patient, who was residing at Dar tal-Providenza, was admitted to hospital on 18 February, and was suffering from other medical conditions.

In a press statement on the issue, the Health Ministry pointed out that residents at Dar tal-Providenza started received the COVID-19 vaccine on 15 February, with 75 residents having received the jab so far.

All remaining staff and residents will be inoculated by tomorrow, the ministry said.

"The Ministry of Health, while offering its condolences to the House of Providence and their relatives, reiterates that even now that the vaccination program is well under way we must continue to observe the measures of prevention."

Today, Malta registered 192 new cases of COVID-19, while 185 patients have recovered.

