COVID-19: 237 new cases registered

237 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Saturday, the health ministry has said.

This brings the total number of cases to 22219. There are currently 2,651 active COVID-19 cases.

76,159 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday, of which 25,118 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 19,255.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The total number of deaths stands at 313.

3,578 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 695,192.