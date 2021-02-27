COVID-19: 237 new cases registered
COVID-19 update for 27 February | No deaths • 237 new cases • 168 recoveries • 2,651 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,578 • Vaccine doses administered till Saturday 76,159
237 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Saturday, the health ministry has said.
This brings the total number of cases to 22219. There are currently 2,651 active COVID-19 cases.
76,159 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday, of which 25,118 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 19,255.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours. The total number of deaths stands at 313.
3,578 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 695,192.
