Air Malta extends waiving of rebooking fee until end May

Air Malta will continue waiving the rebooking fee till the end of May.

The airline said that during these challenging times, it is committed to facilitate its procedures and increase peace of mind for its customers.

“Air Malta believes that flexibility is essential to address and keep up with the continuous developments and constraints the airline industry is facing,” it said.

Other ticket terms and conditions, including that travel must be completed by 31st December 2021, will remain unchanged. The offers will apply until further notice and are available on all fares.

The Airline will also continue to apply the reduced name change fee of €5.

Customers wishing to change tickets can call Air Malta’s call centre on +356 21662211 or visit its Sales Office at Malta International Airport.

Changes to tickets issued through the Airline’s website can be made online whilst customers who booked through an online or traditional travel agent should contact their agent.