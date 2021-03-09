menu

Air Malta extends waiving of rebooking fee until end May

National airline says the waiving of rebooking fees bas been extended until the end of May  

karl_azzopardi
9 March 2021, 2:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Air Malta will continue waiving the rebooking fee till the end of May.  

The airline said that during these challenging times, it is committed to facilitate its procedures and increase peace of mind for its customers. 

“Air Malta believes that flexibility is essential to address and keep up with the continuous developments and constraints the airline industry is facing,” it said.  

Other ticket terms and conditions, including that travel must be completed by 31st December 2021, will remain unchanged. The offers will apply until further notice and are available on all fares. 

The Airline will also continue to apply the reduced name change fee of €5.  

Customers wishing to change tickets can call Air Malta’s call centre on +356 21662211 or visit its Sales Office at Malta International Airport. 

Changes to tickets issued through the Airline’s website can be made online whilst customers who booked through an online or traditional travel agent should contact their agent. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Inquiry into death of seven-year-old girl not yet concluded three years later
National

Inquiry into death of seven-year-old girl not yet concluded three years later
Karl Azzopardi
Almost 17,000 people over 62 still in employment
National

Almost 17,000 people over 62 still in employment
Karl Azzopardi
Speaker rules against breach of privilege complaint raised by David Thake
National

Speaker rules against breach of privilege complaint raised by David Thake
Kurt Sansone
Air Malta extends waiving of rebooking fee until end May
National

Air Malta extends waiving of rebooking fee until end May
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.