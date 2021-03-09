Almost 17,000 people over 62 still in employment

menu

9 March 2021, 5:55pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo
16,816 people aged over 62 are still in the workforce, a parliamentary question on Tuesday has shown.  

The information was tabled in parliament following a parliamentary by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.  

Until September 2020, a total of 4,930 women aged over 62 were still working. 2,659 women had part-time employment, while 2,271 had full-time employment.  

16,816 men aged over 62 were still in employment. Of which, 4,736 were in part-time employment, while 7,150 were in full-time employment.  

