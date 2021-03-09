Almost 17,000 people over 62 still in employment
Information tabled in parliament shows that 16,816 people aged older than 62 are still employed
16,816 people aged over 62 are still in the workforce, a parliamentary question on Tuesday has shown.
The information was tabled in parliament following a parliamentary by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.
Until September 2020, a total of 4,930 women aged over 62 were still working. 2,659 women had part-time employment, while 2,271 had full-time employment.
16,816 men aged over 62 were still in employment. Of which, 4,736 were in part-time employment, while 7,150 were in full-time employment.
More in National