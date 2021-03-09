[LIVE] Caruana Galizia assassins used car supplied by Robert Agius to practice lock-breaking

Court proceedings are still underway

Robert Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, had acquired a vehicle similar to the one used by Daphne Caruana Galizia so that her executors could train on how to defeat the car lock.

The information was divulged in court this morning by Superintendent Keith Arnaud, who was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Agius, his brother Adrian, and associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio. The four men are charged with involvement in the murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and Caruana Galizia.

Robert Agius and Vella had procured the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia and showed her executors how it worked. Arnaud told the court that the bomb had been stored in a garage in Vjal Ragusa between Mosta and Naxxar.

Arnaud's testimony is based on what convicted murderer Vince Muscat told police after he admitted being part of the Caruana Galizia assassination. Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain agreement. George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio are facing separate proceedings for their involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Arnaud said that Muscat's testimony explained how Caruana Galizia's executors were able to open Caruana Galizia's car so quickly and place the bomb beneath the driver's seat. The court heard how the bomb was laden with 500g of explosive and was detonated by an electronic device that was activated by an SMS.

The court also heard Arnaud testify on the involvement of the Agius brothers, Vella and George Degiorgio in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in a Birkirkara garage complex in 2015. Muscat was given a presidential pardon to tell all on this murder.

Muscat was offered €20,000 for his involvement in the Chircop murder and €50,000 for the Caruana Galizia assassination.

The compilation of evidence is still going on.

Background

In the previous sitting magistrate, Nadine Lia withdrew from hearing the compilation for the same reasons Lia had to withdraw from hearing the Yorgen Fenech case.

The Agius brothers are facing charges of involvement in two murders, including that of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate proceedings for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Key courtroom players

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.