Health professionals call for swift action as fifth ITU is opened and is now 'practically full'

The Malta Association of Public Health Medicine has called for government to take “swift and evidence-based action” in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

Malta registered a record 510 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,182.

The MAPHM said that over the past 24 hours, the fifth intensive care unit has been opened and is now practically full.

“This was the last available improvised intensive care unit on the island and there is no spare capacity to deal with more seriously ill patients who are getting younger and younger,” it said.

The MAPHM said that while it is still too early to judge the effectiveness of the new measures announced last week, “this news is a loud and clear signal that we need to act with even greater resolve.”

“It is still too soon to rely on the vaccines to protect us. The number of young people who are currently seriously ill in our hospitals is a testament to this. We need to protect ourselves with proven public health measures for some more time until we can rely on the vaccines,” the association said.

Medical field professionals

In a statement by the Association of Anaesthetists, endorsed by other health professionals, the organisations said they are “gravely concerned about the current situation”.

“The massive spike in the number of new infections has, as expected, translated into a surge in the number of patients requiring intensive care,” it said.

They said this has resulted in a burnout throughout all grades.

“The next unfortunate step that will follow is that resources for intensive care become completely exhausted in a matter of days, if not hours,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately we seem to be losing the battle now, one year on, when we should have been wiser and more prepared.”

'Malta needs a temporary lockdown' - the Civil Society

The Civil Society has called for the closure of the airport and a temporary lockdown given the explosion of Malta cases.

The NGO said this lockdown should have occurred some time ago. “But the dramatic rise in recent days is evidence of an uncontrolled spread in the community.”

“The scientific advice is that as soon as the positive case rate reaches either 3% or 5%, a lockdown would be a wise measure. Today, the rate in Malta is over 10%,” the NGO said.

The Civil Society said while the economic impact of the lockdown is unknown, the need for drastic measures stems from the lack of measures that Malta has had in recent months.