Fishing coops disagree over renewable tuna quota for small boats

Malta’s two fishing cooperatives – Għaqda Koperattiva Tas-Sajd (GħKS) and Koperattiva Tas-Sajd Malta (KSM) – have clashed after government announced it would be renewing fishing licences for bluefin tuna, a prized export that fetches extraordinary prices.

Small-scale fishers who obtained their first ever tuna quota in 2019 have balked at the prospect of having to apply once again for the licence, due to the extensive investment carried out on their vessels.

But other fishers say the renewable two-year licence allows a renewal of the industry by allowing in new players.

In 2019, the government announced an increase to the national tuna quota. Some 52 fishermen with boats smaller than 12m in length, were issued a special licence for the first time, with a quota of 40,500kg. They had to have caught at least 400kg of swordfish in the previous year to be eligibe for the new tuna quota.

A further 63 authorised vessels larger than 12m, were assiged a quota of 296,000kg; other vessels not falling under either category, were given a by-catch quota of 9,700kg; a further 2,000kg was reserved for recreational fishers and 5,000kg as contingency.

Previously, bluefin tuna quotas had only been distributed solely among the larger operators.

Now in 2021, the government announced it will renew the 2019 special licence for the 52 fishers with vessels smaller than 12m.

But the KSM cooperative is arguing that these special licence holders were never told their licences were valid for just two years. “Some of us have invested in our vessels and fishing equipment. With no guarantee of keeping this licence, we cannot risk ending up empty-handed,” a KSM source told this newspaper.

Entering the bluefin industry requires thousands of euros in investment, and the technique used requires specialised gear and vessels. The tuna is caught using surface long-lines with baited hooks attached at intervals.

KSM has insisted the transfer date should at least be extended to the 1 April, instructing its members not to file their new licence applications as yet.

The GħKS cooperative on the other hand, has welcomed the renewable licensing system, because it allows new individuals to enter the industry. “We never agreed with the quota system as introduced under the Nationalist administration... they had handed out quotas based on historical rights. It was unfair, and only favoured those who have been in the industry for a longer time, blocking new fishers from catching tuna,” GħKS secretary Paul Piscopo told MaltaToday.

Piscopo argued that the 2019 licensing regime allowed a number of fishers to rent out their special licence on an annua basis. “It meant that they could stay at home by making money off others, or even worse, continue fishing and enjoy two incomes.”

Piscopo insisted fisherman who applied for the 2019 licence had been forewarned about the 2021 expiry. But KSM sources disagree.

The Nationalist candidate for Europe, Peter Agius, a keen observer of agricultural and fishing affairs, says tuna fishers who have suffered restricted quotas and a severe penalty regime, should now be repaid with a fairer system after the increase in tuna populations. “Government’s handling of assigning licenses, to then reopen the whole system without notice after just two years, lacks basic transparency and goes against security of investment,” he said.

Agius said the fisheries industry deserved more transparency. “We cannot expect young fishermen to enter this already very difficult activity if government fails to secure private investment for the foreseeable future.”

The fisheries ministry has argued that it wants to expand the number of fishermen allocated a tuna quota. “In view of the fact that the ICCAT Annual Meeting of 2020 was cancelled as a result of the pandemic, a decision was taken whereby the 2020 Blue Fin Tuna Quota is rolled over to 2021,” a ministry spokesperson said.

They said even trade representatives wanted the roll-over on the licences. “The ministry, while ensuring that those who benefitted in 2021 continue to benefit in the same way, has reaffirmed its objective for further inclusion by re-issuing the Young Fishers Scheme, and expanding furthermore the parameters based on Swordfish and Albacore catches so that this year, an unprecedented record number of fishermen are being given a Blue Fin Tuna authorisation,” it said. “This means that in three years, the number of fishing vessels being allocated a quota has tripled to a total number of 180 vessels.”

Government policy based on wrong advice – KSM

In an official statement released after a committee meeting held on Monday evening, the KSM said that it had requested official documentation from government outlining that the licence will only be valid for two years.

The reply from government officials was that a cabinet memo clarifies the issue, but the memo has yet to be presented to the cooperative.

It also insisted that it does not agree with government that the licences should be renewed every year, stating such a move creates uncertainty among the fishermen.

The cooperative said despite representing 96% of local fishers, they are still not be consulted with by government.

“Government is taking advice from the wrong people,” it said.