Għadira carpark lacks charging pillars, PN says

Government missed out on valuable opportunities to incorporating new technologies and promote renewable sources of energy in its lack of planning when designing the newly launched Ghadira Bay car park.

The new car park, situated at the top part of the bay will create 350 new parking spaces.

The Nationalist Party said electronic signage should have been installed to notify commuters on the available number of parking spaces.

A number of electric vehicle charging pillars should also have been included in the construction of the project, according to the PN. “A new Nationalist government is committed in moving towards a green economy and sustainable modes of transport.”

The opposition said a project of that size should have incorporated solar panels, which would in turn be used to provide electricity for the parking’s infrastructure. The solar panels would also have been used to generate electricity for the country’s national grid.

A Nationalist government would also have included a number of trees and landscaping in the project, the statement read.

The PN also said that it would have built the parking space below ground, leaving the top level for a fully equipped camping and caravan site.

“A Nationalist government will be a government that properly plans capital projects after consulting with the Local Council and technical experts,” the statement read.