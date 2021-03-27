menu

COVID-19: 93 new cases, three deaths registered

COVID-19 update for 27 March | 3 deaths • 93 new cases • 283 recoveries • 1,660 active cases • 2,928 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered till Friday 171,873

paul_cocks
27 March 2021, 12:50pm
by Paul Cocks

93 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours up to noon today Friday, the health ministry has said.

There were 283 recoveries, bringing the total of current active cases to 1,660.

171,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Friday. Of these. 50,050 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 26,763, while total cases registered stand at 28,808.

During the last 24 hours, three patients died while COVID-19 positive.

A 71-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital while  a 77-year-old man died at Gozo General Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 385. 

2,928 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 800,827.

