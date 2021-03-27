COVID-19: 93 new cases, three deaths registered

93 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours up to noon today Friday, the health ministry has said.

There were 283 recoveries, bringing the total of current active cases to 1,660.

171,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Friday. Of these. 50,050 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 26,763, while total cases registered stand at 28,808.

During the last 24 hours, three patients died while COVID-19 positive.

A 71-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man died at Mater Dei Hospital while a 77-year-old man died at Gozo General Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 385.

2,928 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 800,827.