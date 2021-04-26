COVID-19: 15 new infections as active cases continue to drop
COVID-19 update for 26 April | 15 new cases • 58 recoveries • 422 active cases • 1,449 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 313,279
15 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
313,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which, 100,686 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 29,354 while total cases registered stand at 30,189.
There are 422 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 413.
1,449 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 860,279.
