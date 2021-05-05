menu

Lydia Abela tests positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister in quarantine

kurt_sansone
5 May 2021, 11:38pm
by Kurt Sansone
Lydia Abela
Lydia Abela has tested positive for COVID-19 following what appears to be a mandatory test ahead of official duties in the coming days.

It was Prime Minister Robert Abela who in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, divulged the news of his wife’s coronavirus test result. The Prime Minister and the couple’s daughter have tested negative.

Marti Lydia rriżultat pożittiva għall-Covid-19 wara test li għamlet minħabba impenji li kellna fil-jiem li ġejjin. ...

Posted by Robert Abela on Wednesday, 5 May 2021

“Lydia is fine and she had no symptoms. My test results and those of Giorgia Mae came out negative. Naturally, this means that we have started observing a period of quarantine,” the Prime Minister said.

Abela said that he will continue working from home during this period.

“With the benefit of technology, I will continue with my duties, including important meetings that I have in the coming days,” he said.

