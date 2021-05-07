Sinopharm: Chinese-made vaccine gets WHO approval
World Health Organisation says the Sinopharm vaccine has the potential of accelerating ‘COVID-19 vaccine access for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk’
The World Health Organisation has granted emergency approval for the Chinese made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm.
Until now, WHO had only approved the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.
With little data released internationally early on, the effectiveness of the various Chinese vaccines has long been uncertain.
A number of individual countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia had already approved Chinese vaccines for emergency use.
Sinopharm will be the first non-Western developed vaccine approved by WHO, stating it had "the potential to rapidly accelerate COVID-19 vaccine access for countries seeking to protect health workers and populations at risk".
Another Chinese-made vaccine, Sinovac, has showed an efficient rate of 50.4% during clinical trials in Brazil, but has seen higher efficiency rates in Turkey and Indonesia.
A decision on the Sinovac vaccine is expected within days. Russia’s Sputnik vaccine is currently under assessment.