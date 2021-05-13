COVID-19: Four new infections as active cases continue to drop
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
400,118 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 130,537 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 29,867, while total cases registered stand at 30,473.
There are 189 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 417.
1,996 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 891,075.