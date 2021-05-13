menu

COVID-19: Four new infections as active cases continue to drop

COVID-19 update for 13 May | 4 new cases • 7 recoveries • 189 active cases • 1,996 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 400,118

laura_calleja
13 May 2021, 12:42pm
by Laura Calleja
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday
Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said. 

400,118 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 130,537 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,867, while total cases registered stand at 30,473.

There are 189 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,996 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 891,075.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
