COVID-19: Four new infections as active cases continue to drop

Four new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

400,118 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 130,537 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,867, while total cases registered stand at 30,473.

There are 189 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

1,996 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 891,075.