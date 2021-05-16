COVID-19: Two new cases, 21 recoveries registered on Sunday

Two new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 158, after 21 new recoveries were registered.

Total recoveries stand at 29,905, with total cases numbering 30,480.

2,454 swab tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 897,267.

No deaths were registered on Sunday.

Till yesterday, 420,815 vaccine doses were administered, of which 283,229 were first doses.

141,143 people are fully vaccinated.