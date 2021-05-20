COVID-19: Two new infections as active cases drop to 100

menu

laura_calleja
20 May 2021, 12:38pm
by Laura Calleja
Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said. 

445,830 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 158,489 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 29,974 while total cases registered stand at 30,491.

There are 100 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 417.

2,234 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 904,491.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
