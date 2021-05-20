COVID-19: Two new infections as active cases drop to 100
COVID-19 update for 20 May | 2 new cases • 22 recoveries • 100 active cases • 2,234 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 445,830
Two new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
445,830 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 158,489 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 29,974 while total cases registered stand at 30,491.
There are 100 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 417.
2,234 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 904,491.