National team players receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of international competitions

Malta national team and under21 players received the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of international commitments next Thursday.

The national team will fly out on Thursday of next week to play three friendly matches in Austria against Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Kasakhstan.

The U21 team, under the guidance of new coach Gilbert Agius, will meet the Qatar U23 twice prior to the latter’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics. They will also play Bosnia Herzegovina.

The initiative was held with the intention to promote vaccination amongst young people.

Malta Football Association President Bjorn Vassallo spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“We have suffered like all other sectors and we look forward to return to some form of normality that will hopefully allow us to keep playing and enjoy football while remaining cautious and vigilant,” he said.

Health Minister Chris Fearne, who was also in attendance, thanked the players and wished them well ahead of their international matches.

“You are role models for the many fans that follow you in every match you play. In this case you are leading by example in our battle against the pandemic,” he said.