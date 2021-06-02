menu

Gozitan youths launch NGO to protect Gozo's natural environment

Newly launched NGO Għawdix says wellbeing of Gozitans is under threat

laura_calleja
2 June 2021, 2:35pm
by Laura Calleja
New Gozo group Għawdix to advocate for environmental protection
New Gozo group Għawdix to advocate for environmental protection

A young group of Gozitans have launched a new NGO called Għawdix, aimed at protecting and advocating for Gozo’s natural environment. 

“Għawdix is a non-political and non-partisan group, led by young members of the Gozitan community determined to reawaken social and environmental responsibility among residents and visitors of the island that is our home,” the NGO said during the launch. 

It was set up because it felt that the wellbeing of Gozitans was under threat due to a severe imbalance between the island’s landscape and development. 

“Għawdix aims to serve as a space where concerns and questions can be voiced without fear, pressure on authority can be sustained, and apathy can be overcome,” the NGO said. 

Calls for membership will be issued in the coming weeks, and anyone interested can contact Għawdix via email at [email protected] or visit their website for more information.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.