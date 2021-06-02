Gozitan youths launch NGO to protect Gozo's natural environment

A young group of Gozitans have launched a new NGO called Għawdix, aimed at protecting and advocating for Gozo’s natural environment.

“Għawdix is a non-political and non-partisan group, led by young members of the Gozitan community determined to reawaken social and environmental responsibility among residents and visitors of the island that is our home,” the NGO said during the launch.

It was set up because it felt that the wellbeing of Gozitans was under threat due to a severe imbalance between the island’s landscape and development.

“Għawdix aims to serve as a space where concerns and questions can be voiced without fear, pressure on authority can be sustained, and apathy can be overcome,” the NGO said.

Calls for membership will be issued in the coming weeks, and anyone interested can contact Għawdix via email at [email protected] or visit their website for more information.