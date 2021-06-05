Fortina suspends Balluta Bay works, stakeholder talks to continue

Fortina Group has suspended construction works on its private pontoon in Balluta Bay in order for discussions with stakeholders to take place.

The move comes after sustained pressure from Moviment Graffitti, residents, the local council and politician Arnold Cassola.

Moviment Graffitti members had physically blocked works at Balluta Bay from taking place after the NGO accused the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) of secretly changing the permit conditions for the Fortina Group's catamaran pontoon.

"Fortina wants to deny the public's enjoyment of the sea in order to increase its private profits," the NGO said on Facebook as it insisted that the change in permit conditions will allow the company to carry out works during the swimming season.

According to the NGO, Fortina had started works on the project illegally. However, instead of punishing the company, the ERA had rewarded Fortina's behaviour by allowing it to continue with the works in the summer.

In a brief statement on Saturday, Moviment Graffitti said “Fortina has informed us of their decision to suspend works on their private pontoon in Balluta Bay. Discussions between the St. Julian’s Local Council, residents and NGOs will take place in the coming weeks.

"We would like to thank all those who participated in or supported the week-long direct action in Balluta Bay and hail this as more evidence that people’s pressure works,” Graffiti added.

Captain Morgan : Suspension is "sign of goodwill"

In a statement, Captain Morgan said it decided to temporarily suspend its works on the St Julian’s pontoon as a sign of goodwill, emphasising that it had all the permits and necessary clearance from the authorities to proceed.

"This morning the contractor was informed to remove the spud barge after Captain Morgan entered into dialogue with the St Julian’s local council, NGOs and other representatives to discuss potential solutions on the way forward. Following an impasse two weeks ago, the company had awaited further clearance from ERA and a Notice of Variation was issued confirming that works on the pontoon between

St Julian’s Aquatic Sports Club and Neptunes WPSC could proceed.

“Notwithstanding all the permits we have in hand, as a sign of goodwill we decided to temporarily suspend the works and enter into dialogue with all the relevant parties in the hope of finding a solution,” a Captain Morgan spokesperson said.