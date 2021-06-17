menu

Inflation last May was second lowest in the EU

Inflation in Malta remains rock bottom

kurt_sansone
17 June 2021, 1:33pm
by Kurt Sansone
Malta's annual inflation in May stood at 0.2%
Malta's annual inflation in May stood at 0.2%

Annual inflation in Malta stood at 0.2% last month, the second lowest in the EU, figures out today show.

Inflation measured by the HICP index, a common European index, shows that in May inflation in Malta stood at 0.2% when compared to the same month last year.

The 12-month moving average, which smooths out seasonal effects, stood at 0.4% for Malta, the same as the previous month. The 12-month moving average has been decreasing consistently since January last year.

The statistics were released by the National Statistics Office and Eurostat, the EU statistics agency.

According to Eurostat, Greece, Malta and Portugal had the lowest annual inflation registering -1.2%, 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

Annual inflation in the Euro area stood at 2%, while that for all the EU stood at 2.3%.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.