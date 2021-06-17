Inflation last May was second lowest in the EU

Annual inflation in Malta stood at 0.2% last month, the second lowest in the EU, figures out today show.

Inflation measured by the HICP index, a common European index, shows that in May inflation in Malta stood at 0.2% when compared to the same month last year.

The 12-month moving average, which smooths out seasonal effects, stood at 0.4% for Malta, the same as the previous month. The 12-month moving average has been decreasing consistently since January last year.

The statistics were released by the National Statistics Office and Eurostat, the EU statistics agency.

According to Eurostat, Greece, Malta and Portugal had the lowest annual inflation registering -1.2%, 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

Annual inflation in the Euro area stood at 2%, while that for all the EU stood at 2.3%.