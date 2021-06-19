Police on beach patrol force right to wear baseball cap

The Malta Police Union has secured itself the right for officers to wear a baseball cap issued by the police force, during beach patrol.

It was the first time the MPU took its grievance to a conciliatory meeting in a trade dispute registered with the police force, in terms of its recent collective agreement.

The panel recommended in favour of the request, allowing officers who will be detailed to perform beach patrol, to wear the police baseball cap instead of the normal everyday police beret.

Police officers on duty in normal uniform will still be required to intervene with their working uniform when their action is required on the beach or at any other similar location.