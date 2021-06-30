PN to hold general council between 10 and 17 July

The Nationalist Party has called a general council that will be held between the 10 and 17 July.

In a statement, the party said the agenda will include political discussions, a debate on proposed changes to the party statute and an election for the general council president.

Elections will also be held for the 18 council representatives on the executive committee. A new system will be used to ensure that at least six men, six women, four youths and two representatives from Gozo are elected.

Candidates can submit their nominations up until Tuesday 6 July.

The general council was due to be held earlier this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech and party Secretary General Francis Zammit Dimech will be addressing the opening and closing sessions.