Seven new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, 3 recoveries

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, together with 3 recoveries, as the total number of active cases increased slightly to 56.

The seven cases announced today are the highest number of new cases registered in a single day in almost a month.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll stable at 420 as it has been for the past week.

The Ministry for Health reports 2,841 tests in the past 24 hours and 4,524 vaccine doses administered in the same period.

The number of fully vaccinated persons now stands at 332,650.