COVID-19: 12 new cases and one recovery
COVID-19 update for 5 July | 12 new cases • 1 recovery • 79 active cases • 2,235 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Sunday 685,024
12 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.
685,024 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 362,986 people are fully vaccinated.
Total recoveries stand at 30,165 while total cases registered stand at 30,664.
There are 79 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 420.
2,235 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 998,886.