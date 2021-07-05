COVID-19: 12 new cases and one recovery

12 cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

685,024 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Sunday. Of which 362,986 people are fully vaccinated.

Total recoveries stand at 30,165 while total cases registered stand at 30,664.

There are 79 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 420.

2,235 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 998,886.