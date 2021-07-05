Pet groomers to be regulated

Pet groomers are set to be regulated at law in the wake of a recent incident involving the death of a dog after attending a grooming session.

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said in parliament on Monday that a draft Bill was prepared by the Veterinary Surgeons Council to regulate grooming services.

Refalo said consultation on the proposed regulations was underway with different stakeholders.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Mario Galea.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina had called for the sector to be regulated last month after a case involving a dog that died after attending a grooming session.

Pet groomers are currently unregulated as are pet sitters and trainers. Bezzina said last month that she had presented a report proposing proper regulation of the sector.

Refalo gave no timeline for enacting the new rules.