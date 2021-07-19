Business aviation groups ask Maltese government to reconsider COVID-19 travel measures

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) and the Malta Business Aviation Association (MBAA) have raised strong concerns over the impacts of a new legislation that forces unvaccinated arrivals to undergo a compulsory self-isolation period.

Both associations warn that the legislation will have a negative impact on the business aviation sector and on Malta's reputation as a reliable partner amongst its European counterparts.

"This regulation is already having a negative impact on business aviation's daily operations and will eventually result in a significant loss of jobs and revenues for Malta," both said in a joint statement.

The EBAA and MBAA are urging government to reconsider the decision, deeming it to be "disproportionate and unnecessary", while asking that Malta comply with European guidelines and rules that were designed and agreed on by all EU Member States.

"The MBAA is available to urgently meet the Maltese Authorities involved, providing them its support and expertise in aviation transport, in the joint effort to find alternative solutions safeguarding the health and the rights of Maltese and European citizens."

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) also urged for a joint effort to combat rising COVID cases. In a statement issued earlier on Monday, it called on the government to collaborate more with stakeholders in the sector, especially after Malta was placed on the red list by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

READ ALSO: Lobby group wants tax exemptions on overtime and part-time income for employees in tourism