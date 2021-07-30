Vaccine certificates for under-15s to start being issued using PIN code

Under-15s will now be able to use a PIN code so that they can be issued a COVID vaccine certificate.

This PIN code, or health token, can be used as an alternative to the ID document number normally found on the back of ID cards.

Parents or guardians of children between 12-15 years old will be receiving an SMS with the relevant details, inlcuding a link to the dedicated website healthtoken.gov.mt.

The security token can be generated there in order to download the certificate.

Parents and guardians will be asked to input the child's hospital/ID number, date of birth, mobile number and email address. Upon submission, an SMS will be sent on the mobile number provided with the token details to input instead of the ID document number.

The details can then be used in the alternative log-in and sign-in at certifikatvaccin.gov.mt.

This system can also be utilised by anyone who has a hospital number.