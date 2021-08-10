COVID-19: Hospitalisations increase by four, 51 new cases registered

51 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

The total number of deaths is 428 after no new deaths were registered.

Active cases stand at 859 after 70 recoveries were registered.

42 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

The average age of cases is 42-years-old.

3,093 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,122,904.

Until yesterday, 777,181 vaccine doses were administered, of which 405,073 were first doses. 398,128 people are fully vaccinated.