COVID-19: One death and 40 new cases registered

40 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the health ministry show.

One death was registered in the last 24-hours, a 61-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths up to 439.

Active cases stand at 642 after 66 recoveries were registered.

29 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

3,411 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,179,309.

Until yesterday, 794,531 vaccine doses were administered, of which 412,605 were first doses. 411,422 people are fully vaccinated.