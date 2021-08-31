COVID-19: One death and 48 new cases registered

48 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

One new death was registered in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 441.

Active cases stand at 656 after 25 recoveries were registered.

31 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU.

3,117 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,190,315.

Until yesterday, 796,333 vaccine doses were administered, of which 413,598 were first doses. 412,419 people are fully vaccinated.