COVID-19: Two patients in ITU, 76 new cases registered

76 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the health ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 441.

Active cases stand at 683 after 49 recoveries were registered.

31 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two is in the ITU.

4,043 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,194,358.

Until yesterday, 797,017 vaccine doses were administered, of which 413,767 were first doses. 412,767 people are fully vaccinated.