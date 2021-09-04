No injuries after balcony collapse in Sliema

A balcony gave way onto the street in Triq il-Kbira, Sliema this afternoon, with large pieces of rubble falling onto the pavement and street.

Luckily no one was injured in this incident.

Malta saw some heavy rainfall late this morning, but there are no indications as to whether the collapse was in any way connected to today's weather.

When contacted, the civil protection department (CPD) confirmed that no one was injured. It also informed our newsroom that the handrail of the balcony was removed for safety reasons and that no other perils were dedected in the area.

CPD also said that the owner of the building is obliged to clean up the debris from the collapse.