COVID-19: 20 new cases, 22 hospitalised patients

22 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, figures published by the health ministry show.

Active cases stand at 586, after 51 new recoveries were registered.

There are currently 22 patients being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are in ITU.

Deaths stand at 453, after no new fatalities were registered.

Till yesterday, 811,704 doses were administered, of which 5,059 were a booster dose.