[WATCH] Red Devils legends Irwin and Robson faceoff in Malta

Manchester United legends Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin faced off in a string of challenges in Malta.

The challenge was part of a promotional campaign by VisitMalta.

First team players Paul Pogba and Lee Grant, and loanee Brandon Williams gave Robson and Irwin a number of challenges to do in Malta.

The pair started off in Valletta, before visiting paddle boarding in Comino, blowing glass in Ta’ Qali, and making mayonnaise in Birgu.

In an event held in Mgarr, Gozo, Irwin was declared the winner, and presented a trophy by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

In September 2019, the Malta Tourism Authority signed an agreement with Manchester United, making it the club’s official destination partner.

In January, Manchester United were tasked with creating the perfect postcard highlighting Malta’s top tourism sites.

Midfielder and French international Paul Pogba, centre back and Swedish International Victor Lindelöf and full back Brandon Williams were presented with photos of a number of iconic locations in Malta.

“It’s beautiful, there aren’t a lot of people and I can go there with my family,” Pogba said when shown a photo of St Peter’s Pool in Delimara.

Lindelöf said a trip to Comino would be a “perfect” place to spend the first day of a holiday in Malta.

Shown pictures of diving sites around Malta, Pogba said he would definitely have a dip in local waters, “as long as they don’t have sharks.”

The young full back also said he would take a trip to the capital and take fellow teammate Juan Mata with him to Valletta.